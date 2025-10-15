Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 15th Oct, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar delegation attends 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Barbados

By Chronicle Staff
15th October 2025

A delegation from the Gibraltar Branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) attended the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference held in Barbados from October 5 to 12.

The delegation was led by the Minister for Sport, Industrial Relations, Civil Contingencies and the Fire Service, Leslie Bruzon. He was joined by Opposition Member Damon Bossino and the Honorary Secretary of the Branch, Paul Borge McCarthy.

The conference brought together more than 500 parliamentarians, parliamentary staff and decision makers from across the Commonwealth to address key issues facing modern legislatures. Workshop sessions covered a wide range of topics, including strengthening parliaments to support democracy, leveraging technology and artificial intelligence, addressing climate change and global health, and building trust in legislatures.

Mr Bruzon said: “We are delighted to have attended the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference and CPA General Assembly to represent Gibraltar and our Parliament. The CPA’s annual conference offers the opportunity for Members to benefit from professional development, supportive learning and the sharing of best practice with colleagues from Commonwealth Parliaments together with the participation of leading international organisations.”

Gibraltar also took part in the 41st CPA Small Branches Conference, the 2025 CPA General Assembly, and the 59th Society of Clerks-at-the-Table meetings. During the latter, Mr Borge McCarthy led a workshop on the use of artificial intelligence for Hansard production.

The Gibraltar delegation also participated in the regional meeting of the British Islands and Mediterranean Region (BIMR), which includes Gibraltar.

During their time in Barbados, the delegation attended the Presidential Selection at the Barbados House of Assembly at the invitation of the Speaker, Arthur Holder, and attended a reception hosted by the UK High Commissioner. They also met with the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, and other dignitaries.

Most Read

Local News

Complainant trusted police officer accused of attempted rape, court hears

Mon 13th Oct, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Gibraltar hosts historic 300th anniversary of Irish Freemasonry

Fri 10th Oct, 2025

Local News

Convent announces death of Admiral of the Fleet Sir Benjamin Bathurst, the Governor’s father

Mon 13th Oct, 2025

Local News

New residency applications for UK and EEA nationals temporarily suspended

Tue 7th Oct, 2025

Brexit

EU begins phased roll-out of new digital border system 

Mon 13th Oct, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th October 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Pragmatic Play sponsors Cancer Relief Gibraltar’s day support service

15th October 2025

Local News
Royal Engineers support restoration of Northern Defences

15th October 2025

Local News
OBE Gibraltar Association holds annual general meeting

15th October 2025

Local News
Cortes to welcome “Ciudades que Caminan” delegation to Gibraltar

15th October 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025