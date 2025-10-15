Gibraltar delegation attends 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Barbados

A delegation from the Gibraltar Branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) attended the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference held in Barbados from October 5 to 12.

The delegation was led by the Minister for Sport, Industrial Relations, Civil Contingencies and the Fire Service, Leslie Bruzon. He was joined by Opposition Member Damon Bossino and the Honorary Secretary of the Branch, Paul Borge McCarthy.

The conference brought together more than 500 parliamentarians, parliamentary staff and decision makers from across the Commonwealth to address key issues facing modern legislatures. Workshop sessions covered a wide range of topics, including strengthening parliaments to support democracy, leveraging technology and artificial intelligence, addressing climate change and global health, and building trust in legislatures.

Mr Bruzon said: “We are delighted to have attended the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference and CPA General Assembly to represent Gibraltar and our Parliament. The CPA’s annual conference offers the opportunity for Members to benefit from professional development, supportive learning and the sharing of best practice with colleagues from Commonwealth Parliaments together with the participation of leading international organisations.”

Gibraltar also took part in the 41st CPA Small Branches Conference, the 2025 CPA General Assembly, and the 59th Society of Clerks-at-the-Table meetings. During the latter, Mr Borge McCarthy led a workshop on the use of artificial intelligence for Hansard production.

The Gibraltar delegation also participated in the regional meeting of the British Islands and Mediterranean Region (BIMR), which includes Gibraltar.

During their time in Barbados, the delegation attended the Presidential Selection at the Barbados House of Assembly at the invitation of the Speaker, Arthur Holder, and attended a reception hosted by the UK High Commissioner. They also met with the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, and other dignitaries.