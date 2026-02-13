Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Feb, 2026

Local News

Gibraltar delegation attends International Energy Week 2026 in London

By Chronicle Staff
13th February 2026

The Minister for Business and the Port, Gemma Arias Vasquez, led a Gibraltar delegation to London earlier this week to attend International Energy Week and the International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) Annual Dinner.

The IBIA Annual Dinner brought together senior industry leaders, investors and policymakers from across the global energy and maritime sectors. Gibraltar Maritime Services hosted three tables at the event, welcoming a broad range of stakeholders and reinforcing Gibraltar’s standing as a centre of excellence for maritime and bunkering services.

During the visit, Ms Arias Vasquez and the Captain of the Port, John Ghio, met existing and prospective industry partners to highlight Gibraltar’s strategic location, regulatory credibility and continued commitment to innovation across its maritime offering.

The engagements also provided an opportunity to confirm that the UK–EU Treaty will not affect bunkering operations in Gibraltar. This position was positively received by industry stakeholders, who welcomed the clarity and certainty in relation to Gibraltar’s continued role as a leading bunkering hub.

Mr Ghio, said: “International Energy Week, and in particular, the IBIA Annual Dinner is an important forum for maintaining and building relationships within the maritime and bunkering sectors.”
“Gibraltar’s strong presence at this event reflects our ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation.”

“I am honoured to continue to serve on IBIA’s European Regional Board and look forward to contributing Gibraltar’s perspective to discussions that will help shape the future of marine fuels in Europe.”

For her part Ms Arias Vasquez, said: “Gibraltar continues to play a leading role in the international maritime industry, and engagement at events such as IBIA ensures we remain at the forefront of global discussions.”

“This visit provided an excellent opportunity to showcase Gibraltar’s strengths, to engage directly with key decision-makers, to provide reassurance that the UK–EU Treaty will not affect bunkering operations in Gibraltar, and to reinforce the Port of Gibraltar’s international appeal as a competitive and reliable maritime hub.”

