Gibraltar Drama Festival set for next month

The 2021 Gibraltar Drama Festival will take place next month under strict Covid precautions next month.

The event organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture will be from Monday 17 to Friday, May 21 and all performances will take place at the Ince’s Hall.

Over 16’s require a minimum of a first dose vaccine more than 14 days ago (vaccination cards need to be shown at the door), or had Covid-19 180 days ago, or had a same day negative lateral flow test.

A total of 12 plays will be presented as follows:

Monday, May 17 – 7pm Ince’s Hall Theatre

Bayside and Westside Drama Group presents: ‘Chatroom’ a drama by Enda

Walsh (15 +)

GAMPA Juniors presents: ‘Can I Count On Your Vote?’ a comedy by Hannah

Mifsud (U)

Santos Productions presents: ‘Four Minutes, Twelve Seconds’ a drama by

James Fritz (15+)

Tuesday, May 18 – 7pm Ince’s Hall Theatre

GAMPA Teens presents: ‘’Girls Like That’ a teen drama by Evan Placey (PG)

Bayside and Westside Drama Group presents: ‘Grimm Tales Pt 1’ a children’s

fairy tale by Carol Ann Duffy (PG)

Bayside and Westside Drama Group presents: ‘Grimm Tales Pt 2’ a children’s

fairy tale by Carol Ann Duffy (PG)

Wednesday, May 19 – 7pm Ince’s Hall Theatre

GAMPA Seniors presents ‘DNA’ a drama/thriller by Dennis Kelly (PG)

The Magazine Studio Theatre presents: ‘The Exam’ a comedy by Andy

Hamilton (U)

Bayside and Westside Drama Group presents: ‘I Ate All The Bourbon Creams’ a

dark comedy by Julian Felice (PG)

Thursday, May 20 – 7pm Ince’s Hall Theatre

Bayside and Westside Drama Group presents: ‘Ten Minutes’ a Tragicomedy by

Julian Felice(15+)

The Magazine Studio Theatre presents: ‘Peep’ a black comedy by Jodi Gray (15+)

Bayside and Westside Drama Group presents: ‘Fade to Light’ a drama by Julian Felice

(18+)

Friday, May 21 – 7pm Ince’s Hall Theatre

Gala Night – The Finals Night will include the top two or three plays and the winning play of the Festival, followed by the awards ceremony.

The Adjudicator will give a short delivery about each performance at the end of every session.

For any further information please contact the Events Department, Gibraltar Cultural

Services on 20067236 or email: info@culture.gi