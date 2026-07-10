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Fri 10th Jul, 2026

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Sports

Second win for Gibraltar men's hockey as they beat Greece

By Stephen Ignacio
10th July 2026

Gibraltar's men's senior team came up against Greece in the second of their EuroHockey Championship Qualifier II Men 2026 Pool B matches in Helsinki, Finland.
Having beaten hosts Finland in their opening match, and with Greece having lost 3-2 to Malta the previous day, Gibraltar went into the match as favourites.
Although Greece earned three penalty corners in the opening minutes, it was Gibraltar who struck first.
Ian Rodriguez opened the scoring in the 11th minute, with Craig Bossano-Anes quickly adding a second. In a rapid spell, Gibraltar established a comfortable lead and headed into the second quarter with a two-goal advantage.
The second quarter saw Julian Hernandez receive a five-minute yellow card with just two minutes remaining before half-time. Despite being reduced to ten men, Gibraltar held on to their two-goal lead as they went into the break.
The third quarter saw goalscorer Ian Rodriguez receive a green card just before the end of the period, meaning Gibraltar started the final quarter with ten players. Greece won four quick-fire penalty corners early in the fourth quarter as they looked to end Gibraltar's run of clean sheets.
With five minutes remaining, Greece's Cedwyn Hochhauser was shown a green card just as Gibraltar created two chances of their own from penalty corners. The score remained unchanged, and Greece were soon reduced again when Matteo Panagis received a five-minute yellow card.
Greece continued to press with further opportunities to break through Gibraltar's defence, but Gibraltar held firm to preserve their lead and record a second consecutive clean sheet. The victory gave them two wins from two matches and left them top of the Pool B standings.

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