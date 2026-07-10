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Fri 10th Jul, 2026

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Sports

Romania edge Gibraltar by one wicket in Qualifier thriller

By Stephen Ignacio
10th July 2026

Romania held their nerve to claim a dramatic one-wicket victory over Gibraltar in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B at Svanholm Park, Brøndby, on Friday.
After being asked to bat first, Gibraltar posted 124 for 8 from their 20 overs. Anthony Hillman top-scored with an unbeaten 50 from 44 deliveries, while Louis Bruce provided late impetus with a quickfire 20 from just nine balls. Romania's bowling attack was led by Irfan Ringku (2-16) and Rameez Khan (2-20).
In reply, Romania reached 125 for 9 with five balls remaining to seal victory in a tense finish. Avishka Iroshan anchored the chase with an unbeaten 53 from 44 balls, while Irfan Ringku added a valuable 17 from 10 deliveries.
Gibraltar came close to defending their modest total thanks to an outstanding spell from Kieron Ferrary, who claimed 4 for 11 from his four overs, while Kabir Mirpuri took 3 for 26. Romania, however, survived a late collapse to secure the winning run in the 20th over.
Avishka Iroshan was named Player of the Match for his match-winning half-century, with Romania taking two points from the Group A encounter.

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