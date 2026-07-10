Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 10th Jul, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

U16s unable to keep momentum of first quarter against Albania

By Stephen Ignacio
10th July 2026

Gibraltar’s U16 boys team will be looking to avoid finishing bottom of the U16 EuroBasket Division C this weekend after another tough encounter, this time against Albania.
Although Gibraltar started brightly, leading 22-18 after the first quarter, they were unable to maintain that form over the remaining three periods.
Limited to just four points in the second quarter, followed by six and seven in the third and fourth respectively, Gibraltar slipped to an 87-39 defeat in the 5th-9th place play-offs.
They will now face San Marino on Sunday, looking to avoid finishing bottom of the final phase classification play-offs.

Most Read

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

Spain completes Gibraltar’s ‘long overdue’ removal from tax haven blacklist

Sat 27th Jun, 2026

Local News

46 years later, reflections on image that captured a closed border

Mon 6th Jul, 2026

Local News

Border plans take shape as Govt highlights new security measures

Wed 1st Jul, 2026

Brexit

Broad Commons support for Gibraltar treaty, but calls for scrutiny too 

Wed 8th Jul, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th July 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Second win for Gibraltar men's hockey as they beat Greece

10th July 2026

Sports
Romania edge Gibraltar by one wicket in Qualifier thriller

10th July 2026

Sports
Gibraltar women's hockey beats hosts Finland to make it two from two

10th July 2026

Sports
St Joseph’s face uphill task after first-leg defeat in Dublin

9th July 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026