U16s unable to keep momentum of first quarter against Albania

Gibraltar’s U16 boys team will be looking to avoid finishing bottom of the U16 EuroBasket Division C this weekend after another tough encounter, this time against Albania.

Although Gibraltar started brightly, leading 22-18 after the first quarter, they were unable to maintain that form over the remaining three periods.

Limited to just four points in the second quarter, followed by six and seven in the third and fourth respectively, Gibraltar slipped to an 87-39 defeat in the 5th-9th place play-offs.

They will now face San Marino on Sunday, looking to avoid finishing bottom of the final phase classification play-offs.