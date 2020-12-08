Gibraltar drawn in Netherlands group for qualifiers

Gibraltar has been drawn into Group G of the World Cup European qualifiers where the top seeded team they will be playing against will be Netherlands.

FIFA this Monday evening held the draw for the UEFA preliminary draw for Qatar 2022 in Zurich. All fifty-five member associations found out who they will play against during the qualifier period of March 2021 and November 2021.

Gibraltar, one of five teams in pot six, had been scheduled all the time to finish within a group of six.

Gibraltar fans waiting towards the end of the draw to find out their opponents.

Their opponents for the qualifier matches will be Netherlands, Turkey, Norway, Montenegro and Latvia, the latter of which they have lost to Gibraltar in the past.

The matches will be played between March and November with Rafael Van Der Vaart a former finalist of the 2010 World Cup with the Netherlands describing the group as one of the toughest drawn as the draw concluded.

This will be the first time Gibraltar will be expected to host the senior team of the Netherlands in Gibraltar since joining UEFA and FIFA. Gibraltar’s U21s have played against the Netherlands U21 in their latest qualifiers.

The Netherlands hold the record for playing the most World Cup finals without winning it. They finished second in 1974, 1978 and 2010. They lost the finals to West Germany, Argentina and Spain.

