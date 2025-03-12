Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gibraltar Electricity Authority embarks on ISO 9001 certification journey

By Chronicle Staff
12th March 2025

The Government of Gibraltar has announced that the Gibraltar Electricity Authority (GEA) has initiated the process of attaining ISO 9001 certification which is an internationally recognised standard.

It is hoped this will further solidify the GEA's commitment to quality management and continuous improvement, said a statement from the Government.

“The ISO 9001 certification is a testament to the GEA's dedication to delivering exceptional service and upholding rigorous standards in its operations,” said the statement.

“By embarking on this journey, the GEA aims to enhance its processes, ensure customer satisfaction and further create a culture of excellence within the organisation.”

The certification process will involve a comprehensive review and improvement of the GEA's quality management systems. This will include rigorous audits, staff training and the implementation of best practices to meet the high standards required by ISO 9001.

As part of this process, the GEA will shortly be releasing Customer Feedback Surveys to allow Customers to express their views on the services currently offered.

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, who also has responsibility for Public Utilities, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said that the Government and the GEA are confident that achieving ISO 9001 certification will not only enhance the Authority's operational efficiency but also reinforce its reputation as a reliable and customer-focused organisation.

"As a Government, we are proud to support the Gibraltar Electricity Authority as it embarks on achieving ISO 9001 certification,” she said.

“This initiative aligns with our broader goals of promoting sustainability, efficiency and quality across all sectors. The GEA's commitment to these principles will undoubtedly benefit the community and set a benchmark for other organisations."

