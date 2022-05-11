Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 11th May, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar elite umpire among Europe Netball Open Challenge officials as Gibraltar arrives in IoM

By Stephen Ignacio
11th May 2022

Gibraltar netball’s national squad arrived in the Isle of Man on Tuesday ahead of this week’s Europe Netball Open Challenge. The squad, which required two flights to arrive at their destination will be acquainting themselves with the facilities as they prepare against their crucial first match against hosts Isle of Man this Thursday. The squad...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

As treaty talks resume, Cross-Frontier Group urges negotiators to ‘rise to the occasion’

Mon 9th May, 2022

Local News

Out of the spotlight, tension over submarine visits

Sat 23rd Apr, 2022

Brexit

Spain tightens Schengen border checks for third country nationals

Mon 18th Apr, 2022

Local News

RGP investigates after 13 fire extinguishers emptied in car park

Fri 6th May, 2022

Local News

New pedestrian initiative announced for Prince Edward’s Road

Fri 6th May, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th May 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar faced double defeat on first day

11th May 2022

Sports
Bavaria Hawks will keep their points

10th May 2022

Sports
More success for Gibraltar cyclist

10th May 2022

Sports
Netball Campions will be looking to make a mark

10th May 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022