Mon 16th Nov, 2020

Sports

Gibraltar eyes Nations League promotion in ‘final of the finals’

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Stephen Ignacio
16th November 2020

Gibraltar’s national football team will on Tuesday play the final match of the Nations League D2 Group, its last chance to secure promotion. The result of the much-anticipated game will decide whether Gibraltar or rivals Liechtenstein are promoted to League C. For Gibraltar, a win or a draw will do. And as the team completed...

