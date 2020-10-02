Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 2nd Oct, 2020

Gibraltar FA confirms restart of domestic competitions on October 16

By Stephen Ignacio
2nd October 2020

The Gibraltar FA have confirmed, through a public announcement, the date for the resumption of domestic club football in Gibraltar.
In a statement at midday this Friday they stated, “ The Gibraltar FA is delighted to announce that it has reached an agreement with the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority (the “GSLA”) for the Senior Gibraltar National League to commence on the 16th October 2020.
Key to the agreement was the Gibraltar FA Return to Play COVID-19 Protocol, which outlines the many processes and procedures that will need to be implemented to ensure that Public Health and National Legislation is respected throughout. 
Fixtures have been prepared and circulated to participating Clubs, and will be published on our website in due course.
The Gibraltar FA takes this opportunity to thank the GSLA and the Civil Contingency Department at HMGOG for its assistance in this matter, and looks forward to its continued assistance in allowing the other Gibraltar FA Competitions to commence in the near future.”

