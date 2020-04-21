Gibraltar FA donate telemedicine programme equipment
The Gibraltar FA have continued to provide much needed support to the community during the present public health emergency. In its latest contribution the Gibraltar Health Authority and Elderly Residential Services have benefited from the donation of equipment for their telemedicine programme. This was revealed by the GHA’s “Diary of the GHA” that reported how...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here