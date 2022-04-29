Gibraltar FA donates to Ukraine Crisis Appeal

The Gibraltar FA have presented a cheque for £5,710.00 to Ukraine Crisis Appeal this past week.

“The funds are all of the proceeds of ticket sales for Gibraltar’s recent international friendlies at the Victoria Stadium versus Grenada and the Faroe Islands last month.

“The Gibraltar FA would like to thank everyone who purchased a ticket for these two matches as the money all supporters spent on attending these internationals will be put to great use by the Ukraine Crisis Appeal.”