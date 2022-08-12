Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 12th Aug, 2022

Gibraltar FA enters multi-year partnership with Adidas

By Stephen Ignacio
12th August 2022

The Gibraltar Football Association has this Friday announced that it has entered a multi-year partnership with Adidas as its next official kit supplier from the 22/23 season.

The multi-year partnership, which begins with immediate effect will see Adidas manufacture and supply the Gibraltar FA’s playing, training, coaching and travel wear for all ages and categories.

Gibraltar FA General Secretary, Ivan Robba, commented: “The announcement of a partnership with Adidas is a source of great pride for the Association.

"The fact that an iconic world-renowned sportswear manufacturer such as Adidas has chosen to align itself with the Association, its brand and Gibraltar’s national teams, is testament to the passion, pride and performances of all our National Teams and the hard work of everyone involved with the Gibraltar FA.

"I also take this opportunity to thank LEGEA, our previous kit suppliers for their support during the past 4 years and wish them well for the future.”

Senior Manager Sport Specialist for Adidas Carlos Garcia stated:

“We are extremely proud to become the Gibraltar Football Association’s new technical partner and kit supplier. We have been extremely impressed at the great strides that the Gibraltar FA has made in such a short period of time, always striving to reach the highest standards possible, which is exactly what we at Adidas stand for. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership and are immensely proud to have the honour of manufacturing and producing Gibraltar’s National Team kits.”

