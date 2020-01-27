Gibraltar FA General Secretary gets special mention in UEFA Academy pages
Gibraltar FA’s new General Secretary Ivan Robba today received special mention by UEFA Academy in their social media pages. Mr Robba, a UEFA Academy graduate was congratulated for becoming the new Gibraltar FA General Secretary. Mr Robba has taken the helm at the association with new roles introduced among which is new Operations Director Ian...
