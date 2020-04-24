Gibraltar FA in discussions with clubs over what route to take next

The Gibraltar FA is expected to make further announcements on the coming days as to the future of the domestic league season.

Following this week’s decisions by UEFA in which a set of guidelines have been issued as to how they hope football will progress this summer, the Gibraltar FA will be discussing with league clubs how what options they face.

Discussions have been ongoing this week, prior to UEFA’s meeting allowing the Gibraltar FA, which was involved in the discussions as part of UEFA to have a clearer view on its members own position.

Following Thursday’s announcement by UEFA Gibraltar FA General Secretary Ivan Robba commented, “The guidelines published today by UEFA were discussed at my videoconference meeting with UEFA and the other UEFA Member Association General Secretaries on Tuesday.

“That same day, we established a working group between ourselves, the GFLA, the clubs of the National League Championship Group and those still active in the Gibtelecom Cup, to discuss these in more detail.”

“We held our first Videoconference yesterday, and it was extremely productive. I have no doubt that together we will decide on the best way forward, and find solutions to these unprecedented problems affecting football everywhere”.

The Gibraltar FA face a difficult decision with the Gibraltar Government also on Thursday making clear it’s position when Minister for Sport Steven Linares during a 4pm press conference indicated that there is little prospect for now of any immediate return to football matches, or indeed any other spectator sport “the simple answer is no, but obviously we’re looking at it through the roadmap.”