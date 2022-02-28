Gibraltar FA joins calls not to play Russia

The Gibraltar FA have this afternoon joined calls stating that Gibraltar football will not play against Russia if drawn against them in any competition.

In a statement issued this afternoon the Gibraltar FA stated, “ The Gibraltar FA stands in solidarity with Ukraine and wholeheartedly condemns the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership.

In this regard, the Gibraltar FA can confirm that it is supporting its fellow UEFA National Associations in refusing to play against Russia in any international fixture for the foreseeable future, should Gibraltar be drawn against Russia in any upcoming tournaments.

The thoughts and prayers of all our Members are with the people of Ukraine during these difficult times.”