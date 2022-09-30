Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 30th Sep, 2022

Sports

Gibraltar FA launches TV Channel and App to kickstart league

By Stephen Ignacio
30th September 2022

With the 2022/23 season kicking off this Friday, the Gibraltar FA also launched what kicks off a new push towards making local football more accessible to a wider public with the launch of its tv channel and app.
The channel, named Gibraltar FA TV, went live this Friday and will be available on Gibraltar’s TV providers GibFibre, Gibsat and Gibtelecom. The Chanel’s can be found as follows:
GibFibre TV: Channel 40, frequency 714.00 MHZ
Gibtelecom: Channel 112
Gibsat TV: Channel 400, frequency 226.50mhz u-mee: Channel 437
The first live broadcasts on Gibraltar FA TV begins on Friday as the channel becomes the new home for the Gibraltar Football League (GFL) with all its matches televised live this season.
“As the 2022-23 GFL season unfolds, all new programming featuring highlights reels and a weekly magazine show, reviewing the previous weeks action will also be rolled out,” said officials.
“To cater for the international market, all live content will also be available to viewers outside of Gibraltar on the Association’s YouTube Channel – GibraltarFA TV.”
The Gibraltar FA also launched its official Gibraltar Football App.
“The new App will become the central hub for supporters, players, coaches, admin staff and parents alike with all the information, scheduling, live data coverage and links on domestic fixtures from Senior Football to Youth Football right through to covering all of Gibraltar’s Futsal Leagues.
At present the App is only available on IOS devices and can be downloaded on the App Store by searching for ‘Gibraltar Football’ and is coming soon on all Android devices too.”
Speaking about the launch of the new channel and App, Gibraltar FA General Secretary, Ivan Robba commented:
“The launch of our new TV Channel and App today marks a new era of digitisation for the Association, an industry that is becoming increasingly important in today’s world. We have worked on the issues that affected the broadcast of the GFL of last season, and we are confident that this season will be a much-improved experience for all and look forward with excitement to the coverage of our flagship men’s competition, the newly rebranded Gibraltar Football League.”
I would like to thank all our clubs, Gibraltar’s three television providers and the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority for their help and assistance in getting this amazing project off the ground.”
“Additionally, launching our new Gibraltar Football App is a major milestone for the Association as we aim to build and strengthen our direct-to-consumer offerings. We are thrilled to deliver a product to all Gibraltar Football followers that will bring content, news, information, fixtures, competition tables and player profiles for every registered player on the Rock. We look forward to seeing how the app enhances and personalises the way that Gibraltar Football fans engage with domestic football competitions on a daily basis.

