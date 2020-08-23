Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gibraltar FA postpones virtual event to assist Lincoln Red Imps

By Stephen Ignacio
23rd August 2020

The Gibraltar FA has announced that it will be postponing a virtual event planned for tomorrow, Monday, as it prepares to assist Lincoln Red Imps with its case following the latest cancellations of matches against Prishtina and the pending UEFA decision.
In a statement this evening GIbraltar FA officials stated “ The Gibraltar FA has been counting down a virtual event due to launch tomorrow (Monday) at 1900 on our social media channels.”
“Due to the recent events that have unfolded in and around the UEFA Europa League Qualifier between Lincoln Red Imps FC v FC Prishtina, the Gibraltar FA has decided to postpone this scheduled event and focus its efforts in assisting Lincoln Red Imps FC during this time.”
The Gibraltar FA has until now maintained itself from commenting on recent incidences. The postponement of its virtual launch which has seen the association working behind the scenes for months, however, highlights the importance given to supporting one of its member clubs at a crucial time.
UEFA is expected to make a decision tomorrow with the next round of matches due to start this same week.
More details on the rescheduling of our live event will follow later on this week.

