Gibraltar FA posts message for Christian Eriksen

Following Saturday’s shocking scenes during the Denmark versus Finland Euros 2020 encounter in which Denmark’s Christian Eriksen collapsed the Gibraltar FA have send their message of best wishes to the players.

In a message on the official Gibraltar FA Facebook page the association wrote, “ Dear Christian,

Alongside the rest of the footballing world, we watched on in shock yesterday evening, yet we could not have been more pleased and relieved as the news filtered through from the Danish Football Union and UEFA that your condition was stable and that you had asked your teammates to finish your Euro 2020 fixture against Finland.

You graced us with all your majestic talent and sublime footballing ability in the qualifying stages of these delayed European Championships. Gibraltarian football fans have seen your career blossom from Ajax, throughout your years at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, and now at Inter Milan.

That day when you walked out for Denmark at the Victoria Stadium under our Rock you did so with an elegance, style and class that will live long in our memories. In our short time as UEFA members few players have carried themselves with the humility that you did. We will never forget that.

And now we are all behind you in praying for you and all of your loved ones. From the bottom of our hearts and from all Gibraltarian football we wish you a speedy recovery‼️”