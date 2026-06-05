Gibraltar FA reaffirms its commitment to protect identity of Gibraltar Football

The Gibraltar FA has stepped forward to confirm its support for the protection of home-grown players as clubs have been called upon to vote on proposals to abolish the HGP rules.

In a statement issued on Friday afternoon, the Gibraltar FA “reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to ensuring that the Gibraltar Football League continues to provide meaningful competitive opportunities for Gibraltar-eligible players.

“The protection of these opportunities is not a regulatory preference. It is central to how the Association understands its role, and a principle that underpins the development of all of Gibraltar’s national teams, the coherence of our youth development pathways, and the long-term identity of Gibraltar football.

“The Association looks forward to continuing its work with Gibraltar’s clubs, the wider football community, and all stakeholders to ensure that Gibraltar football continues to develop in a manner that serves our community, our players, our nation and our future.”

Following revelations that proposals to reduce the HGP rule had been tabled, with St Joseph’s officials among those calling for a vote on the issue, rivals Europa FC on Friday joined former and current players from across Gibraltar football in rejecting calls for the removal of the home-grown player rules.

In a statement issued on Friday, Europa FC became the second major club to publicly oppose any move to reduce the number of home-grown players required in the domestic league.

“To clarify our position, Europa FC has always been committed to the development and promotion of local talent, and that commitment remains as strong today as ever.

“Throughout the last campaign, there were numerous matches in which we fielded more than three Home Grown Players for the full duration of the game. This clearly demonstrates that our investment in local players is not driven by regulations or minimum requirements, but by our genuine belief in the quality, potential and importance of local talent.

“Every club has its own philosophy and approach to success. However, any potential regulatory changes do not alter Europa FC’s values or commitment to local football.

“Europa FC does not support, and will never support, reducing the Home Grown Player requirement to zero. We firmly believe that local players must continue to play a meaningful role within our domestic game.

“Our commitment is reflected in the significant investment we make in youth development. Europa FC operates a youth structure across all age groups and invests heavily in both player development and coach education, creating a clear pathway for local talent to progress to the senior team.

“We have always supported local talent and will continue to do so by investing in our academy, providing opportunities for local players, and ensuring home-grown footballers remain an important part of the club’s future.

“Europa FC remains fully committed to developing the next generation of local players while building a competitive and ambitious club. Supporting local talent is not a matter of compliance; it is a fundamental part of who we are.”

Europa joined the likes of Lincoln Red Imps, whose officials have signalled their rejection of proposals put forward to phase out the home-grown player rules. Lincoln Red Imps rejecting any reduction whilst Europa reject its overall removal to zero HGP.

The two clubs, who will both be playing in Europe this summer, have joined what has become a united voice among supporters, former players and current players backing the home-grown player rule as grassroots football increasingly turns against clubs calling for the phasing out of the existing regulations.

From former national team players such as Kyle Goldwin to current players including Christian Lopez and Lee Casciaro, many have expressed support for the home-grown player rule following calls from some clubs to phase out the current regulations.

Clubs this week were asked to vote on three different proposals. The first was whether they agreed to lower the HGP requirements for the 2026/27 season.

A second vote would then determine which method of reduction would be adopted should a majority of clubs support lowering the requirements.

The options tabled include a gradual reduction, with the minimum number dropping to two home-grown players for the 2026/27 season, then to one in 2027/28 before the rule is abolished entirely for the 2028/29 campaign.

The second option proposes a faster reduction, with the requirement dropping to just one home-grown player in the 2026/27 season before being abolished completely in the 2027/28 campaign.

Clubs were also asked to vote on a prize-sharing proposal after an earlier agreement reached some years ago collapsed.

They were asked whether they supported the introduction of a prize-sharing model from the 2026/27 season onwards.

If a majority votes in favour, the prize-sharing model would be introduced from the 2026/27 season, subject to final approval of the agreed distribution framework.

A “No” vote would maintain the current financial distribution arrangements unchanged.

Since reports emerged that clubs were being asked to vote on whether to maintain the home-grown player rule, momentum has grown in opposition to any proposed changes.

A social media campaign, which has increased pressure on the Gibraltar FA to reject any proposals, has gained considerable momentum. Fans are also expected to air their discontent during the forthcoming international match against the Cayman Islands as supporters join the many voices from within the local football community opposing the changes.

Although clubs will vote on the proposed amendments, any reduction to the HGP rules would require approval from the Gibraltar FA as custodians of the sport. The Association is known to have previously opposed changes that could impact the player pool available to the national team. National team head coach Scott Wiseman has already publicly expressed concerns over the proposals, making his views known during a press conference ahead of Gibraltar’s international friendly against the British Virgin Islands.

The proposed changes come at a time when Gibraltar football is once again facing a challenging summer. With at least one club already having failed to secure a domestic league licence for the 2026/27 season, clubs continue to struggle to maintain financial stability while player salary demands rise.

The debate has once again highlighted the challenge of balancing the business of football with the protection of home-grown player development, particularly while maintaining competitive teams capable of competing in international competitions.

Gibraltar therefore finds itself debating how best to create a pathway forward that works for both clubs and the Association while safeguarding home-grown player development and continued investment in the domestic game.

With a growing number of foreign investors now involved in local clubs, pressure continues to mount on the Gibraltar FA to make changes, despite the Association having largely held its position in recent years while clubs have benefited from increased funding.

The proposal also comes at a time when calls for players to form a players’ union have gained momentum, particularly following recent incidents in which players have gone unpaid.

Ironically, it was the use of youth players by Manchester 62 that helped salvage their season after senior players refused to play due to unpaid wages. The loan of young players from clubs such as Lincoln Red Imps has also helped clubs including Europa Point and St Joseph’s navigate difficult periods in recent years.

Among those players were Britto, De Barr, Hankins and Valarino, all of whom have since gone on to establish themselves within the national team setup.