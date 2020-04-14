Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 14th Apr, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar FA supplies GHA Nightingale facilities with kits for volunteers

By Stephen Ignacio
14th April 2020

The Gibraltar FA continued with their efforts in support of the Gibraltar Health Authority during the present public health crisis.

This Tuesday morning the association donated boxes of tracksuits to GHA Nightingale Field Hospital for volunteers to use.
“Given the global shortage of medical scrubs our tracksuits can assist volunteers in avoiding them using their own personal items of clothing.”
The efforts by the Gibraltar FA have already grabbed international attention with UEFA highlighting the association’s activities within their first part of a four part feature in their Inside Uefa publication on activities undertaken by different associations to aid community efforts during the present pandemic.

Most Read

Local News

Cruise ship crewman dies with virus-type symptoms, leaving port facing public health dilemma

Sat 28th Mar, 2020

Local News

Bay transfer for octogenarian whose round-the-world cruise went ‘a little bit wrong'

Thu 9th Apr, 2020

Local News

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

Morrisons frontline staff in Gibraltar to receive £1,000 bonus

Mon 6th Apr, 2020

Local News

La Linea businessman proposes city’s highest award for Gibraltar and CM

Wed 1st Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th April 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
‘ We need to stay positive as better days will come,’ says women’s futsal coach Gayle Langtry

13th April 2020

Sports
‘Gibraltar is a very close knit community who always pulls together no matter how tough the situation might be’ - says Tennis player, coach and teacher James Taylor

12th April 2020

Sports
‘ We are making the best out of the situation and trying to allow as much normality as possible,’ says Claire Nunez (teacher and netball player)

9th April 2020

Sports
Clubs to receive quarter million pounds advance in funding

9th April 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020