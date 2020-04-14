Gibraltar FA supplies GHA Nightingale facilities with kits for volunteers

The Gibraltar FA continued with their efforts in support of the Gibraltar Health Authority during the present public health crisis.

This Tuesday morning the association donated boxes of tracksuits to GHA Nightingale Field Hospital for volunteers to use.

“Given the global shortage of medical scrubs our tracksuits can assist volunteers in avoiding them using their own personal items of clothing.”

The efforts by the Gibraltar FA have already grabbed international attention with UEFA highlighting the association’s activities within their first part of a four part feature in their Inside Uefa publication on activities undertaken by different associations to aid community efforts during the present pandemic.