Gibraltar FA suspends ALL matches

The Gibraltar FA have suspended all matches including senior league and cup matches.

Following yesterday's announcement in which the youth and women’s leagues were suspended alongside the U23 the Gibraltar FA have this morning added the senior men’s league and cup to the list.

In a statement issued this Saturday morning they stated, ‘ Further to yesterday’s developments, in particular the measures taken by Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar and the situation in Spain, the Gibraltar FA has taken the decision to suspend all domestic football with immediate effect.

The Gibraltar FA would like to remind all supporters to follow the guidelines issued by the relevant local authorities and to make use of the Gibraltar Health Authority’s 111 Covid-19 helpline for any queries relating to the Corona-Virus.‘