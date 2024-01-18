Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 18th Jan, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar FA Teams Up With Clubhouse Gibraltar

By Stephen Ignacio
18th January 2024

The Gibraltar Football Association announced this week that they will be teaming up with Clubhouse Gibraltar supporting their Transitional Employment Programme (TEP).
“Through its TEP, Clubhouse offers opportunities for its members to transition into the labour market by working on job placements and consequently the Gibraltar Football Association will be providing and funding a placement for one of Clubhouse Gibraltar’s Members,” said Gibraltar FA officials.
“Transitional Employment placements, under Clubhouse Gibraltar’s guidelines usually last for a period of six to nine months and begin on a 15 hour per week basis, aiming to end the vicious cycle of dependence and isolation caused by the effects of mental health illness.”
Gibraltar FA General Secretary, Ivan Robba expressed his enthusiasm at being able to welcome a Clubhouse Gibraltar Member into the Gibraltar FA’s workforce as part of the TEP:
“We are extremely proud to be able to strengthen our relationship with Clubhouse Gibraltar by committing to their Transitional Employment Programme by bringing in one of their members and offering them a way back into the world of work. It is our commitment to use football as a force for good within the community and in doing so, we hope that we can help Clubhouse Gibraltar in making a difference by celebrating ‘recovery through work’ which is the whole ethos of this programme”
Tania Aguilar, the CEO of Clubhouse Gibraltar added, “we are delighted and honoured to announce our collaboration with the GFA. This is a great opportunity for Clubhouse Gibraltar to work with this organisation, and this partnership will have a significant positive impact in our community, helping to reduce stigma and making a real difference to people who live with Mental Health problems in Gibraltar.”

Most Read

Local News

New plans filed for Haven building

Wed 17th Jan, 2024

Features

Gibraltarian filmmaker to co-produce two locally-based horror films

Thu 18th Jan, 2024

Brexit

Govt to adjust morning border traffic management after lengthy inbound queues

Mon 15th Jan, 2024

Local News

Plans filed for power station battery project to improve resilience

Wed 17th Jan, 2024

Local News

Search for Simon Parkes resumes in Gibraltar

Mon 15th Jan, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th January 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
A selectors nightmare as many National Squad players get less than 50% of club playing time in domestic league

18th January 2024

Sports
FIFA confirms Gibraltar has four Listed Match officials for 2024

18th January 2024

Sports
Narrow Escape For Senior Leaders

18th January 2024

Sports
League Cup wins for Bayside and Gators

18th January 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024