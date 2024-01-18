Gibraltar FA Teams Up With Clubhouse Gibraltar

The Gibraltar Football Association announced this week that they will be teaming up with Clubhouse Gibraltar supporting their Transitional Employment Programme (TEP).

“Through its TEP, Clubhouse offers opportunities for its members to transition into the labour market by working on job placements and consequently the Gibraltar Football Association will be providing and funding a placement for one of Clubhouse Gibraltar’s Members,” said Gibraltar FA officials.

“Transitional Employment placements, under Clubhouse Gibraltar’s guidelines usually last for a period of six to nine months and begin on a 15 hour per week basis, aiming to end the vicious cycle of dependence and isolation caused by the effects of mental health illness.”

Gibraltar FA General Secretary, Ivan Robba expressed his enthusiasm at being able to welcome a Clubhouse Gibraltar Member into the Gibraltar FA’s workforce as part of the TEP:

“We are extremely proud to be able to strengthen our relationship with Clubhouse Gibraltar by committing to their Transitional Employment Programme by bringing in one of their members and offering them a way back into the world of work. It is our commitment to use football as a force for good within the community and in doing so, we hope that we can help Clubhouse Gibraltar in making a difference by celebrating ‘recovery through work’ which is the whole ethos of this programme”

Tania Aguilar, the CEO of Clubhouse Gibraltar added, “we are delighted and honoured to announce our collaboration with the GFA. This is a great opportunity for Clubhouse Gibraltar to work with this organisation, and this partnership will have a significant positive impact in our community, helping to reduce stigma and making a real difference to people who live with Mental Health problems in Gibraltar.”