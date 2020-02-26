Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar FA to distribute half million among clubs

By Stephen Ignacio
26th February 2020

The Gibraltar FA has this Wednesday announced that it is in the process of distributing a total of €497,971 of UEFA Youth Solidarity Funding amongst its Member Clubs. In a statement this Wednesday morning it says that "this amount, which is allocated to the Gibraltar FA by UEFA from its annual Club Competition revenues, is...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Government deplores anti-Gibraltar comments made by Spanish MEP

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

UK/Spain News

Man tests postive for coronavirus in Seville

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar ‘ramps up’ coronavirus precautions

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Local News

Relatives of RHIB crew arrested as they arrive to pay fine

Sat 22nd Feb, 2020

Local News

Brexit MoU committees meet in Algeciras tomorrow

Tue 25th Feb, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th February 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Netball U17 set off for Netball Europe

26th February 2020

Sports
FIFA rejects Europa's claims against Kike

26th February 2020

Sports
Craig Galliano claims victory in GDA Europa Stadium Ranking

25th February 2020

Sports
Netball U17 ready for this weekend's Netball Europe

25th February 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020