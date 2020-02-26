Gibraltar FA to distribute half million among clubs
The Gibraltar FA has this Wednesday announced that it is in the process of distributing a total of €497,971 of UEFA Youth Solidarity Funding amongst its Member Clubs. In a statement this Wednesday morning it says that "this amount, which is allocated to the Gibraltar FA by UEFA from its annual Club Competition revenues, is...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here