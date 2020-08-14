Gibraltar FA waives fees for all but senior men’s football
As part of the Gibraltar FA's continued community support programme in relation to COVID-19, the Association has taken the decision to waive all player registration fees for the upcoming season for Youth Football, Women’s Football and Futsal.
Club registration fees and Senior Men's Football player registration fees will remain payable, as per last season, however Domestic Clubs have been given a moratorium on settling these fees running up until the 31st January 2021.