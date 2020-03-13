Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Mar, 2020

Sports

Gibraltar FA will keep senior men’s league going but suspend other leagues

By Stephen Ignacio
13th March 2020

The Gibraltar FA have implemented more changes to their league following an emergency meeting this morning.
In the latest update issued by the association it states;-

‘ At an emergency meeting of the GFA’s Board of Directors held this morning, the following decisions were taken in regard to the ongoing COVID-19 situation:

National League

Unlike other competitions around Europe, there are only 4 more rounds left to complete the domestic league. Therefore, in an effort to do so, and therefore secure the Gibraltar FA’s obligations towards future UEFA Club Competitions, it has been decided as follows:

National League (Championship Group)

This weekend’s matches in the Championship Group will go ahead behind closed doors as scheduled. Subject to the outcome of Tuesday’s UEFA meeting involving all 55 member associations where UEFA will formalize its position on domestic and European football over the next six months, all remaining fixtures in the Championship Group may be brought forward in order to ensure the season is completed as soon as possible.

National League (Challenge Group)

Tomorrow’s match between FC Boca Juniors (Gibraltar) and Glacis United FC will go ahead as scheduled to complete round 7 of the Challenge Group. After that, the Challenge Group will be suspended with immediate effect.

Gibtelecom Cup

The three remaining Gibtelecom Cup fixtures (two semi-finals and a final) will continue, although fixtures may be brought forward to ensure the competition is concluded as soon as possible.

The Gibraltar FA is currently exploring the possibility of broadcasting all remaining Championship Group and Gibtelecom Cup games, and will provide more information on this shortly.

Intermediate League

The Intermediate League is suspended with immediate effect.

Youth football

All youth football activities (including training sessions) are suspended with immediate effect.

Men’s futsal

All remaining fixtures in the Men’s Futsal League are suspended with immediate effect. The domestic season will proceed directly to the Play-Off Stage. The format for these Play-Offs will be announced shortly and will be brought forward to be concluded as soon as possible.

The Futsal Rock Cup is suspended with immediate effect.

Women’s futsal

The Women’s Futsal League is suspended with immediate effect.

We will closely monitor the evolution of the COVID-19 situation and review the above positions accordingly.

International football
A decision on all of Gibraltar’s international commitments, which include two home U21 qualifiers versus Norway and Cyprus later this month, scheduled friendly internationals in Malta against Malta and Liechtenstein and hosting the UEFA Women’s Futsal EURO qualifiers, will be made following Tuesday’s emergency UEFA meeting in which Gibraltar will be in attendance.’

Speaking after the conclusion of the emergency Board meeting, GFA General Secretary Ivan Robba said:

“These decisions have been difficult for us to take as we know the impact it has on all of our members and the wider football community. They have not been taken lightly, and some may even consider them to be extreme. However, we are facing an unprecedented crisis, and as a large sporting association, we need to take significant steps to play our part in protecting our community against this pandemic. We take this opportunity of expressing our full support to all those involved in the fight against COVID-19, and thank all our members and wider football community for their understanding in these difficult times.”

