Gibraltar face Belgium again in Futsal Euro qualifiers

Gibraltar will face Belgium once again at the Tercentenary Sports Hall in the Futsal Euro preliminary round qualifiers.

Gibraltar will be hosting Group B of the Women’s Futsal Euro 2023 qualifiers this year. This will be the Second time that they have been chosen as hosts. Last year hosting Belgium only after Kazakhstan dropped out due to Covid-19 travel restrictions at the time.

Gibraltar losing on a penalty shoot out against Belgium who they will once again face this year.

Gibraltar will be playing against Moldova, Slovakia and Belgium.

Moldova play for the third time in this competition.

The competition will see 24 countries participating rising from just nine teams when it started.

Latvia are the latest newcomers

The winner of Group B should play in Finland in the main draw. The group includes hosts Finland, Sweden and Spain. If Gibraltar were to qualify as the winner they would me moved to play against Croatia, Poland, Ukraine in group 2 due to the presence of Spain in Group 1.