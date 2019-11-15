Gibraltar face Denmark tonight
Gibraltar take on Denmark at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen this evening before returning home to face Switzerland on Monday. Both games kick off at 8:45pm with the matches live on GBC TV. Gibraltar face a daunting task with their final matches of the tournament against two of the top teams, both bidding to get through...
