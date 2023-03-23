Gibraltar face Greece without two of their key defenders

Both Louie Annesley and Scott Wiseman will be missing from Julio Ribas squad for the forthcoming international against Greece this Friday.

The former Blackburn Rovers youth player, who recently moved to Dundalk FC is unavailable due to injury. Notably it is the absence of Scott Wiseman, whose experience in the back four has been a key part of Gibraltar’s progress in recent years which has come as the biggest of the surprises.

The Gibraltar international, who also coaches the Under 16s made a decision to opt to stay with the Under 16s during their travels to Bulgaria for a UEFA development tournament, rather than join the senior squad.

Commenting on his decision via an interview conducted by the Gibraltar FA’s official social media Scott Wiseman revealed, “It was the toughest ‘easy’ decision I’ve had to make, if that makes sense. I sat down with Julio once the dates were confirmed by UEFA and we were instantly on the same page, it was a no brainer. I absolutely love playing for Gibraltar, its everything as a player, but these boys are my team, we have been together for a long time so I have to sacrifice playing in this international window with the Men’s National Team.

“The boys will tell you that my expectations and demands of them are high, with high expectations come sacrifice. They attend training, gym and analysis sessions at 7am without complaining. These boys have sacrificed and given me everything I have ever asked from them. I would never forgive myself if I did not sacrifice playing in these games to be with my boys.”

Asked on how much of an effect Julio Ribas’ support for the Under 16 squad has had on the team, Scott Wiseman said, “I believe he has shown what a real figurehead he is, not only for his support of me but for the players. We had him visit the team during their training and the boy’s reaction and attentiveness to him was sensational. To have someone of his knowledge pass that on to our youngsters is invaluable and it has given them a huge boost ahead of us leaving for Bulgaria.”