Tue 10th Oct, 2023

Gibraltar face Wales at Wrexham

By Stephen Ignacio
10th October 2023

Gibraltar this Wednesday face a friendly international against Wales at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham. This will be the first time since 2019 that the ground has been used for a home international by Wales. Coinciding with the takeover of the club by Wrexham’s Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
Gibraltar will prepare for their next match against the Republic of Ireland, taking with them a much unchanged squad. Kenneth Chipolina makes a return to the squad who will be missing Bernardo Lope due to injury. Other significant arrivals into the squad are Michael Ruiz and Evan De Haro. The latter having captained the Under 21s in recent matches. Louie Annesley makes a return after injury whilst Hartman who was included for the matches against France, Netherlands and Greece has been dropped.

