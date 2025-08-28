Gibraltar Fair offers rides, food and live entertainment this week

The Gibraltar Fair, organised by the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group and Gibraltar Cultural Services, continues to delight locals at Victoria Stadium this week.

Popular attractions and rides, as well as food stalls are busy as family and friends enjoy the atmosphere and lead up to National Day on September 10.

The fair also has the ever popular Family Pavilion, which is once again be run by Gibmedia Ltd. Entry to the Family Pavilion is free, and it will feature daily entertainment starting at 9pm.

The fair will run until Sunday, August 31.