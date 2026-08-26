Gibraltar Fair opens at former Rooke site

The Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, officially opened the Gibraltar Fair at the former Rooke site on Friday, August 21, with rides, games, food and entertainment on offer throughout the week.

Mr Santos was accompanied by teams from organisers the SDGG and Gibraltar Cultural Services.

The fair features rides for different age groups, all priced at £3, as well as tombolas, games and stalls operated by local charitable organisations.

Food and drink outlets are also available within the fairground, including the Family Pavilion and a churros stall.

The Family Pavilion, operated by Gibmedia Ltd, is offering a programme of entertainment throughout the fair, with free admission.

The pavilion will feature live performances from 8.45pm each evening, while its outdoor seating area will provide visitors with a space to enjoy the atmosphere and festivities.

Its kitchen will be open daily from 7pm until 1.30am, serving a range of freshly prepared food throughout the evening.

Furthermore, the Moorish Castle in Gibraltar is lit up in red and white to mark the start of the annual National Celebrations. This illumination began on August 21, 2026, and runs through the festive season leading up to Gibraltar National Day.

gibralt