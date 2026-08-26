‘My best song is still to come’: Expect global hits and new tracks from Billy Ocean

Chart topping, Grammy award winning Billy Ocean will be in Gibraltar next week performing live at the Gibraltar Music Festival Summer Sessions at the Europa Sports Stadium on Saturday. Billy Ocean tops a line-up including 10cc, The Real Thing, Adrian Pisarello and Disco Works. He spoke to the Chronicle about his upcoming performance, stellar career and longevity.

How are you looking forward to coming to Gibraltar and performing at the first Gibraltar Music Festival since the pandemic?

I’m very much looking forward to coming to Gibraltar. I’ve never been before, although we’ve always known it as the famous Rock of Gibraltar. To be invited to perform at the first Gibraltar Music Festival since the pandemic is a real honour, and I’m incredibly excited to be part of it.

What can the audience expect from your set? Some of your best known tracks and perhaps some more recent works like from the album One World?

When people come to your shows, I think you have to respect them enough to perform the songs they know and love. So, yes, the audience can expect all the hits, including Love Really Hurts Without You, Red Light, Get Into My Car, Loverboy, Suddenly and more.

But I’ll also be treating them to some new tracks from my One World album, so there’ll be a good mix of the classics and something fresh. We’re gonna have a great time—so they’d better be ready!

What’s the secret to such a successful long-standing career? And if you had to give aspiring musicians advice, what would it be?

I think the secret to my long-standing career is that I’ve always taken what I do seriously. I treat it as a job, but most importantly, I’m a songwriter. I don’t have to wait for other people to write my songs—I can shape them the way I want them to be. I put a lot of energy, spirit and love into my music, and I think that comes through.

If I had to give any young artist advice, I’d say: learn to write your own songs. Pick up a guitar and learn to play it, or learn the piano. You don’t have to be able to read music to create music. If you have the vibe and the inspiration, it will come naturally. Most importantly, believe in what you’re doing and put your heart into it.

With an MBE and a legendary career behind you, what goals do you still want to achieve, and how do you hope to be remembered in music history?

I’ve also been fortunate enough to have won a Grammy, and not many British artists have achieved that, so I’m very proud of it. But I always say to myself, “I still haven’t written my best song.” I truly believe my best song is still to come.

I’ve written successful songs in different genres, but I’m a musician at heart and I still love writing. I still love going into the studio and creating new music. As long as there is life, there is hope, and I believe my best song is yet to come.

As for how I’d like to be remembered, I hope it’s as someone who was pleasant, down-to-earth and easy to get along with—someone who lived life in a simple and positive way. After all, simplicity is the essence of existence.

Decades later, younger audiences who weren't even born in the 80s still sing Suddenly and Get Outta My Dreams. How does that feel?

It makes me feel fantastic!

As an artist, it’s incredibly exhilarating to know that younger audiences are still discovering and enjoying music that I made 20, 30, or even 40 years ago. It’s a wonderful feeling to see the songs continue to connect with new generations.

And to be honest, it makes me feel about 40 years younger!