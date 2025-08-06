Gibraltar Fair to open on August 23 at Victoria Stadium

The Gibraltar Fair will take place from August 23 to 31 at the Victoria Stadium. The event will be officially inaugurated by the Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, at 7pm on Saturday August 23. He will be joined by Miss Gibraltar 2025 and representatives from the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group and Gibraltar Cultural Services.

The fair will offer a wide range of rides priced at £3, catering to various age groups. Additional attractions will include tombolas, games, and stalls operated by local charitable organisations.

Food and drink will be available on site, including the popular churros stand and the Family Pavilion, which will once again be run by Gibmedia Ltd. Entry to the Family Pavilion will be free, and it will feature daily entertainment starting at 9pm.

A Gibmedia spokesperson said: “We hope everyone is looking forward to spending time with their family and friends at the Family Pavilion. This year, we are excited to welcome you to our new venue, which offers a larger space and significantly more seating to ensure everyone can relax and enjoy their time comfortably.”

“We are also pleased to announce that we will be extending our kitchen opening hours from 7pm until 1.30am, giving visitors longer and more flexibility to enjoy freshly prepared food late into the night.”

“Our popular outdoor seating area will return again this year, after receiving such positive feedback last summer. As always, there will be daily entertainment from 9pm, creating the perfect atmosphere for a great evening out.”

“We have worked closely with GCS and the SDGG to ensure our prices remain reasonable and competitive. We want everyone to be able to enjoy the fair, and we look forward to welcoming you all to the Family Pavilion.”

The full programme for the Family Pavilion is available at www.culture.gi.