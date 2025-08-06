Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 6th Aug, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar Fair to open on August 23 at Victoria Stadium

By Chronicle Staff
6th August 2025

The Gibraltar Fair will take place from August 23 to 31 at the Victoria Stadium. The event will be officially inaugurated by the Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, at 7pm on Saturday August 23. He will be joined by Miss Gibraltar 2025 and representatives from the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group and Gibraltar Cultural Services.

The fair will offer a wide range of rides priced at £3, catering to various age groups. Additional attractions will include tombolas, games, and stalls operated by local charitable organisations.

Food and drink will be available on site, including the popular churros stand and the Family Pavilion, which will once again be run by Gibmedia Ltd. Entry to the Family Pavilion will be free, and it will feature daily entertainment starting at 9pm.

A Gibmedia spokesperson said: “We hope everyone is looking forward to spending time with their family and friends at the Family Pavilion. This year, we are excited to welcome you to our new venue, which offers a larger space and significantly more seating to ensure everyone can relax and enjoy their time comfortably.”

“We are also pleased to announce that we will be extending our kitchen opening hours from 7pm until 1.30am, giving visitors longer and more flexibility to enjoy freshly prepared food late into the night.”

“Our popular outdoor seating area will return again this year, after receiving such positive feedback last summer. As always, there will be daily entertainment from 9pm, creating the perfect atmosphere for a great evening out.”

“We have worked closely with GCS and the SDGG to ensure our prices remain reasonable and competitive. We want everyone to be able to enjoy the fair, and we look forward to welcoming you all to the Family Pavilion.”

The full programme for the Family Pavilion is available at www.culture.gi.

Most Read

Local News

Govt deal with private landlord a ‘mockery’, Action for Housing says

Tue 5th Aug, 2025

Local News

Airport Fire and Rescue Service welcomes two new firefighters

Tue 5th Aug, 2025

Local News

Tourists praise Rock experience, but prices and traffic a concern

Mon 4th Aug, 2025

Local News

Saluting Battery designated as shared use route for pedestrians and cyclists

Tue 5th Aug, 2025

Local News

EU completes legislative process to remove Gibraltar from high-risk list

Wed 6th Aug, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th August 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Unions split on public sector pay dispute

6th August 2025

Local News
Children engage with literature at John Mac Summer Storytelling session

6th August 2025

Local News
Minister for Health invites Opposition to review GHA data on staffing and cancellations

6th August 2025

Local News
Drone display to light up Gibraltar sky on National Day

6th August 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025