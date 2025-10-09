Gibraltar fall to New Caledonia after second half tactical changes

Gibraltar faced New Caledonia — a side that recently lost to New Zealand for an automatic World Cup spot. On a European tour to gain match practice ahead of their Intercontinental Play-off, New Caledonia provided Gibraltar with an opportunity to test themselves against non-European opposition.

Currently ranked 150th, New Caledonia will next face teams from Oceania, South America, Asia, Africa, and CONCACAF to decide the final places for the 2026 World Cup. Gibraltar, meanwhile, were using the fixture to prepare their squad for upcoming internationals and the Nations League play-offs in March.

Wiseman fielded a very different line-up, benching Annesley, Ronan, and Richards — three regular starters — in favour of a faster, more attacking setup. Valarino, Borge, Vinet, and Scanlon provided pace alongside captain Tjay De Barr, always known for taking on opponents.

New Caledonia, however, were an unknown quantity for Gibraltar football — one they would have to adapt to quickly.

A sunny Wednesday evening provided an inviting backdrop for the friendly. With the new South Stand now hosting the “Red Army” of passionate fans and new turnstiles in operation to boost security, this felt like a new era for Gibraltar football. Yet the national team also needed to win back its supporters, as the defensive style of recent years — though occasionally successful — had cost some of the excitement that once surrounded the side.

Empty seats fifteen minutes before kick-off didn’t send the best signal after the Gibraltar FA invested close to £3 million in refurbishing Victoria Stadium to bring football back home. Among the crowd were members of the women’s national squad, soon to head to Andorra for their own training matches.

Half-empty stands greeted both teams as they walked out. Led by Tjay De Barr, Gibraltar once again turned to face the Rock as the national anthem played — a tradition started by former head coach Julio Ribas. The players then applauded the fans before kick-off, greeted by a noisy South Stand that made up for its numbers with volume.

Gibraltar began with high intensity. Scanlon stole possession and De Barr forced a block at the near post within the opening minute. New Caledonia, though, showed early that they would counter quickly, forcing Hankin to rush out and clear. Scanlon was soon bundled to the ground, prompting an early warning from the referee.

Any thoughts that New Caledonia would be easy opposition quickly faded as they took control of possession and attacked with intent. The opening ten minutes were evenly contested, both sides feeling each other out in midfield.

With Borge operating higher up the pitch, De Barr dropped slightly deeper, combining with Scanlon, Clinton, Bent, and Valarino as they looked to break through. Vinet alternated positions as Gibraltar deployed a three-man frontline.

By the quarter-hour mark, Gibraltar appeared the more settled of the two sides, though still pressed by the visitors. A tough challenge on De Barr saw him flipped into the air and land heavily on his back, clutching his head. After a quick concussion check, the captain returned to the pitch.

On 20 minutes, Borge and Scanlon combined well, the latter flicking a heel pass to release Valarino, drawing applause. De Barr’s shot, however, was too weak and easily blocked.

Gibraltar won a free kick shortly after when a Caledonia player handled the ball, expecting a foul. The chance was wasted but allowed Clinton to move further forward, the youngster growing in confidence as the match progressed. Playing with a back four, Gibraltar looked assured without resorting to defensive tactics.

On 25 minutes, De Barr dribbled past defenders and fed Bent, whose low strike was blocked by the keeper and went behind for a goal kick. Two minutes later, Bent rose highest for a corner but couldn’t direct his header, and New Caledonia cleared as the Red Army maintained their loud support.

In 31 minutes, New Caledonia had their first shot on target, comfortably held by Hankin. The visitors gained some ground and pushed Gibraltar back briefly, though the home side continued to look more composed in possession.

The pace slowed as both teams cancelled each other out. McClafferty and Lope stood firm in central defence, denying the visitors space, while Valarino and Jolley looked to break forward when possible. With both sides holding strong defensively, clear chances were scarce.

On 43 minutes, Lope delivered an excellent ball to Vinet, who controlled well but was stopped just before he could advance on goal.

The first half ended goalless.

Gibraltar started the second half brightly, putting the visitors under early pressure and nearly forcing an own goal. Within five minutes, a corner reached the back post where a header hit the side netting.

New Caledonia regrouped and soon threatened Hankin’s goal. A 52nd-minute free kick struck the wall before they forced a corner through quick play down the flank. Some nervy defending followed, but Valarino cleared confidently.

Wiseman introduced several changes — Vinet and Lope went off — and the new defensive blend appeared unsettled. New Caledonia began finding space, and Gibraltar’s early momentum faded.

On 60 minutes, a cross from the right met an unmarked attacker in the centre, the header looping over Hankin into the far corner for 1–0. New Caledonia celebrated as if they’d won a final.

Wiseman responded with further changes: Perrera, Del Rio, and Ronan replaced Borge and Bent.

On 67 minutes, Hankin had to race out of his area to clear as Gibraltar’s defensive shape wavered. Moments later, De Barr won a free kick after a determined run. Now without the captain’s armband — passed to Annesley — he forced a corner when the wall deflected his strike wide.

Wiseman’s experimental line-up was being tested. The new combination struggled for cohesion but began to settle as the match entered its final 20 minutes. Gibraltar pushed forward, enjoying more possession and working the ball patiently, though still unable to find a final pass.

The crowd was subdued, aside from the ever-vocal Red Army.

On 78 minutes, New Caledonia fired a wild shot wide after Gibraltar’s clearance left no midfielder to close the space.

A final change saw El Hmidi replace Jolley.

Caledonia remained disciplined and frustrated Gibraltar’s attacks. With time running out, Wiseman pushed Annesley forward, leaving De Barr and Valarino temporarily in deeper defensive roles.

On 89 minutes, Hankin produced an excellent block in a 3-v-2 situation, but Valarino was shown a red card moments later after being forced to bring down an attacker through on goal — exposing the frailty of the tactical reshuffle.

In stoppage time, Richards came close but was denied by a superb save, and Perrera’s header was also kept out. Yet New Caledonia capitalised on the counter, adding a second goal despite Hankin’s efforts.

The late tactical gamble had backfired, leaving Gibraltar exposed at the back and Wiseman’s side to reflect on a valuable but punishing learning experience.