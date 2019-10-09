Gibraltar feels 'disrespected' and 'ignored' by UN, Matthews tells Fourth Committee
The United Nations should take ‘decisive’ and ‘firm’ actions to remove Gibraltar from its list of colonies, SDGG vice chairman Denis Matthews told the UN fourth committee on decolonisation in New York yesterday. Mr Matthews gave an impassioned speech to the committee where he called for Gibraltar to be struck off from the UN list...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here