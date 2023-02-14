Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 14th Feb, 2023

Gibraltar Festival of Young Musicians adjudicator arrives

By Chronicle Staff
14th February 2023

Steven Roberts from the British and International Federation of Festivals, arrived on the Rock to adjudicate the GAMPA Gibraltar Festival of Young Musicians 2023 this week.

Mr Roberts has been a music adjudicator since 2001; has sat on the Adjudicators Council and, in 2020, was re-elected for his third term of office to the Board of Trustees.

He is also a member of the Association of British Choral Directors, became a Life Member of the Royal Philharmonic Society in 2014 and is proud to be a member of The Lord’s Taverners.

He brings with him experience as a manager, knowledge of quality systems, business acumen and many years of leading change, successfully combining a career in education with his work as a conductor, musical director and adjudicator, working both in UK and in Europe and as far afield as Peru and Bahrain.

The festival, which is running this week, will see young musicians, aged 5 to 18 years old, competing in the solo instrumental, and vocal performances, duets, ensembles and choirs categories.

The finalist of each category will go through to performing and competing in the Gala on Saturday at 7pm.

The Gala Night, Saturday 18, will see the finalists competing for the Young Musician of the Year award and Best International Musician amongst many other prizes, where Mr Roberts will award trophies and bursaries.

