Gibraltar Financial Services sector to be showcased in London for #GIBLDN25

The Government of Gibraltar has announced a series of high-profile events in London this October as part of Gibraltar Day 2025, aimed at promoting the jurisdiction’s financial services sector.

Organised by Gibraltar Finance, the #GIBLDN25 programme will feature a week of engagements bringing together representatives from government, industry and regulatory bodies.

The initiative seeks to strengthen international partnerships and highlight Gibraltar’s position as a dynamic and innovative financial centre.

The events include a Financial Services Lunch on Monday, October 20, Mansion House, London. Hosted by the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, and the Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, this flagship lunch will welcome senior figures from the global financial services community.

The Insurance Breakfast will be held on Tuesday, October 21, 8.45am at DAC Beachcroft, Walbrook Building. This is a focused event examining Gibraltar’s insurance sector, including keynote speeches and panel discussions.

There will be a DLT Forum also on Tuesday at 12.30pm in the same building, the DAC Beachcroft, Walbrook Building. Which will be a dedicated session on Gibraltar’s distributed ledger technology regulatory framework and blockchain ecosystem.

The Funds Breakfast will be held on Wednesday, October 22, 8.45am at the Royal Automobile Club, Pall Mall. This will be a discussion on developments within Gibraltar’s funds sector with input from government, legal and industry experts.

And there is a Private Client Lunch also that day and location at 12.45pm . This is a sector-specific networking event for private client professionals, including a keynote on Gibraltar’s private wealth offering.

Each event is designed to promote Gibraltar’s regulatory strengths, encourage thought leadership and support business development.

Mr Feetham said: “#GIBLDN25 offers an excellent opportunity to reaffirm Gibraltar’s standing in the global financial services arena.”

“By engaging directly with international stakeholders across a range of specialist sectors, we strengthen our partnerships, showcase our regulatory leadership, and reinforce our commitment to innovation and international best practice.”

Attendance is by prior registration.