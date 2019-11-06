Gibraltar finds out tomorrow their opponents for Euros
Tomorrow Gibraltar’s Futsal national squad will find out who they will be playing in the UEFA Futsal Euro 2022 qualifier group. The competition has a new format and an expanded 16-team final tournament in the Netherlands, and for the first time 50 nations have entered, with 33 of them involved in the qualifying round draw...
