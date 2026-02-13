Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Feb, 2026

Gibraltar finds out who they might play against in Nations League

By Stephen Ignacio
13th February 2026

All eyes will be on Gibraltar’s match against Latvia in March, which will decide the final places in the Nations League C and D divisions.

The play-off matches will determine whether Gibraltar compete in League C or League D in the next edition of the Nations League. With the groups drawn this past week, Gibraltar already know who they could face in either division.

If Gibraltar were to beat Latvia, they would enter League C and slot into Group 2.

This would see Gibraltar face Montenegro, Armenia and Cyprus. Having enjoyed some success against Armenia in the past, there would be cautious optimism that Gibraltar could compete in the group. However, the head-to-head statistics against Montenegro and Cyprus suggest Gibraltar would find those fixtures challenging, having yet to record a victory against either side.

Defeat against Latvia in the play-offs would see Gibraltar remain in League D for another edition.

There, they would face the losers of the Malta versus Luxembourg play-off, as well as Andorra — reducing the number of matches Gibraltar would play in this edition.

Gibraltar have a respectable record against Andorra, having won one encounter and drawn another. While they have beaten Malta before, they have also suffered defeat against the Maltese, making that a competitive fixture. Luxembourg, meanwhile, is an opponent Gibraltar have faced in other sports such as cricket and basketball, but never in football — presenting a new challenge for Gibraltar.

