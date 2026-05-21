Lee Casciaro to retire from international football

Gibraltar international Lee Casciaro will be retiring from international football this summer, with his last match for Gibraltar expected to be against the British Virgin Islands in June.

Lee, now in his forties, is among the oldest outfield players in international football. His international career began later in life, with Gibraltar having joined UEFA just over twelve years ago and only this year marking a decade as a member of FIFA.

A Lincoln Red Imps player throughout his entire career, he has become a record-holder with 60 club titles and 27 years at one club. He is best known for his goal against Celtic. His first competitive international goal came in 2015 and set age-related records in UEFA competitions.

Lee will, however, not be entirely away from the national team. Head coach Scott Wiseman confirmed on local radio this Thursday that he will be joining the technical team from Gibraltar’s next match against the Cayman Islands, just days later.