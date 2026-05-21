Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 21st May, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Lee Casciaro to retire from international football

By Stephen Ignacio
21st May 2026

Gibraltar international Lee Casciaro will be retiring from international football this summer, with his last match for Gibraltar expected to be against the British Virgin Islands in June.

Lee, now in his forties, is among the oldest outfield players in international football. His international career began later in life, with Gibraltar having joined UEFA just over twelve years ago and only this year marking a decade as a member of FIFA.

A Lincoln Red Imps player throughout his entire career, he has become a record-holder with 60 club titles and 27 years at one club. He is best known for his goal against Celtic. His first competitive international goal came in 2015 and set age-related records in UEFA competitions.

Lee will, however, not be entirely away from the national team. Head coach Scott Wiseman confirmed on local radio this Thursday that he will be joining the technical team from Gibraltar’s next match against the Cayman Islands, just days later.

Most Read

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

Standby system for jurors after conflicts force five trial adjournments 

Wed 20th May, 2026

Local News

Bathing Pavilion to open on May 30 after storm damage repairs

Wed 20th May, 2026

Local News

Tributes in Gibraltar and Campo as Tito Benady passes away 

Tue 19th May, 2026

Local News

Specialist soldiers offer force protection to US sub 

Tue 12th May, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st May 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Grammarians win their first game in Eurohockey Club Challenge II

21st May 2026

Sports
Gibraltar to avoid top-tier European sides under UEFA competition overhaul

21st May 2026

Sports
Youth Hill Climb sees emerging talents pushing hard at the top

21st May 2026

Sports
Campion7s kicked off busy summer as they prepare for Rugby Europe debut

21st May 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026