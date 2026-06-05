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Fri 5th Jun, 2026

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Local News

Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service attends INTERSCHUTZ 2026

By Chronicle Staff
5th June 2026

Personnel from the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service attended INTERSCHUTZ 2026 in Hannover, Germany, from June 1 to 6 as part of the service’s ongoing focus on training, operational readiness and future planning.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Matthew Payas, Divisional Officer Adrian McComb and Station Officer Jared Olivero represented the service at the international trade fair for fire and rescue services, civil protection and safety.

During the visit, the delegation met with subject matter experts, reviewed developments in firefighting and rescue equipment and assessed emerging technologies intended to improve frontline capabilities and responder safety.

The delegation also gathered information on fire safety, specialist rescue techniques, protective equipment and the design of vehicles and other equipment.

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service said the visit focused on identifying practical measures and training opportunities that could be adapted to Gibraltar’s operational environment, including its prevention, protection and response work.

The findings are expected to inform future procurement decisions, training provision and operational procedures as the service prepares for risks linked to high-rise developments, increasingly complex national infrastructure and changes to the urban environment.

The Minister with responsibility for the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, Leslie Bruzon, said, “I am delighted that members of the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service were able to attend INTERSCHUTZ 2026, the world's leading fire and rescue exhibition.”

“Opportunities such as these allow our officers to engage with international experts, explore the latest innovations and bring valuable knowledge back to Gibraltar. Continuous professional development is essential if we are to maintain the highest operational standards and ensure our Service remains prepared for future challenges.”

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