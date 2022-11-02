Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 2nd Nov, 2022

Gibraltar first to issue stamps with King Charles III’s Royal Cypher

By Chronicle Staff
2nd November 2022

Gibraltar has become the first country to issue stamps featuring King Charles’s Royal Cypher, the Gibraltar Government announced as it unveiled the stamps alongside the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau.

The set of stamps titled ‘The 12 days of Christmas’ feature images of the different items mentioned in the song.

In two sets of six, the stamps increase in value, mirroring the festive song which sees, with each verse, the number of items increase.

"Gibraltar will be the first of His Majesty's Realms to send His image around the world on our mail,” the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said.

“I am delighted at this demonstration of our loyalty to His Majesty and the Crown."

The stamps have been designed by local graphics artist Stephen Perera, and have been printed on high quality gummed paper.

“We are honoured and proud to become the first country to issue a set of stamps with His Majesty’s Royal Cypher,” the Minister for Postal Services, Vijay Daryanani, said.

“We all know what the Royal family means to Gibraltar. Although we will never forget Her Majesty we will now show the same affection to King Charles, King of Gibraltar.”

Collectors can purchase these stamps from the Philatelic Shop in 104 Main Street or online via: www.gibraltar-stamps.com

To send Christmas mail, parcels and postcards, customers are advised to visit the Royal Gibraltar Post Office counters, or online on: www.post.gi

