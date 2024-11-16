Gibraltar Fishing Club – fourth out of six Eastern Beach Competitions

The Gibraltar Fishing Club held their latest competition at Eastern Beach on Sunday November 3

“As usual the invasive seaweed ad wipes were once again present in large numbers especially affecting some spots on the northern half of the beach. This was further exacerbated by the large amount of driftwood recently washed into the sea by nearby rivers following the heaving rain.

“Disregarding the difficult fishing conditions, Jaren Neale came first overall with 5266 points followed by Christian Dalli with 4165 and Ayoub Ben Hamou with 3375.

“Another member that more than deserves a mention is our junior angler Blaze Soanes who not only bit some of the club’s top anglers but also broke the club record by landing 5 spotted bass.

The day trophy winners were as follows:

Heaviest fish Christian Dalli with a 1.08kilo spotted bass.

Top two beach point aggregates:

1st Jaren Neale 5266 points

2nd Christian Dalli with 4165 points.

As per the club’s policy most fish were returned back alive with only a few of the legally sized fish kept for the table. The next club competition will once again be held at Eastern Beach on Sunday the 17th November. ”