The Gibraltar Fishing Club held their two-night conger and white bream competitions at the Detached Mole on the 13th of July and the 3rd of August, respectively.

Twenty members participated in the first event, which turned out to be more successful than the second. A total of 38 congers were caught, along with other fish that were returned to the water alive, in line with the club’s 40-year-plus conservation policy. Among the notable catches, father-and-son duo Dario and Jaren Neale each caught a greater forkbeard. Dario’s weighed in at 2.04 kilos, and Jaren’s at 2.31 kilos. These fish are currently ranked in the top five of the year. Dario also landed the heaviest common sea bream so far, with his catch weighing 1.635 kilos. Another angler deserving of mention is Victor Aguilar, who landed the club’s heaviest undulate ray of the season, weighing in at 8.30 kilos. The ray was promptly released back alive.

The day’s winners were as follows:

Most fish points: Guy Olivero with 1,247 points, the highest score of the season so far.

Heaviest conger: Trevor Dalli with 6.76 kilos.

Heaviest white bream: Liam Attard with 0.565 kilos.

Teams of three (drawn from a hat): Guy Olivero, Dylan Dalli, and one of our junior members, Ryan Yeo, with a combined total of 1,670 conger and white bream fish points.

The second competition saw fewer congers caught, with the 19 members landing a total of 27, all of which were released alive. The bronze bream made a notable appearance in this event. Once again, the father-and-son duo demonstrated their skills as top club anglers by successfully catching and releasing 6 and 8 congers, respectively.

The day’s winners were as follows:

Heaviest conger of the event and this season: Christian Dalli with 9.38 kilos.

Conger point aggregates: Dario and Jaren Neale with 840 points each. In second place, there was a tie between Guy Olivero and Christian Dalli, each with 330 points.

White bream trophies: 1st place went to Guy Olivero with 80 points. In 2nd place, there was a tie between Liam Attard, Dario Neale, Christian Dalli, Trevor Dalli, Daniel Silva, and another of our junior members, Blaze Soanes, all with 40 points each.

The next club competition is scheduled for the 1st of September at the South Mole.

