Gibraltar Flower Show celebrates innovation and record children’s entries.

The Gibraltar Horticultural Society is delighted to announce the winners of the 2025 Spring Flower Show, which proved to be a resounding success with a record-breaking number of entries.

This year’s show saw over 40 adult entries and more than 100 junior entries – the highest number recorded to date.

The annual Gibraltar Horticultural Society (GHS) Spring and Summer Flower Show once again had judges praising participants for their innovative designs despite challenging holiday period constraints.

A special highlight of this year’s event was the introduction of several new decorative features that brought an extra burst of colour and charm to the venue.

Visitors were welcomed through a striking archway of fresh greenery and artificial flowers, designed to create an inviting and celebratory atmosphere.

In addition, two beautifully decorated logs, kindly lent by the Holy Trinity Church, added a natural touch and enhanced the warm and vibrant ambience of the space.

Renowned judge Sally Welch had to access numerous entries across multiple categories.

"It's marvellous that so many people have competed again," she said.

"I think it's always an issue in Gibraltar to get fresh plant material, but I see more trying at this time of year."

She noted that the recent Mother’s Day in Spain would have also made the task of sourcing fresh flowers harder but was pleased with how many overcame the challenge.

The Spring Flower Show featured categories including coastal, spring, and a freestyle "do as you please" class.

Ms Welch was particularly impressed by the coastal category, praising one entry for its innovative use of locally forageable materials.

"She's only used one spray of fresh flowers," she said.

"Everything else is material you can find growing naturally, especially after all the rain we've had."

A standout moment came in the spring category, where a young, new flower arranger's entry captured first prize.

"It's amazing to see new life in flower arranging," said Annabelle Mor-Codali from GHS, emphasising the importance of nurturing emerging talent via the various workshops the society runs.

The centrepiece category demands that the flower arrangement has to see be seen from all angles. Ms Welch noted the difficulty of judging, stating that arrangements need to have visual interest at eye level to truly captivate viewers.

In the petite arrangements category, creativity shone through with the use of succulents and compact designs.

The "Flight of Fancy" freestyle category allowed maximum creative expression. Ms Welch selected a particularly innovative entry, noting that while the leaves were slightly bruised, the overall artistic vision was compelling.

"Plant material is live," she said, "we can't always go for perfection."

Praising the GHS, she added: "It takes both sides to create a successful, colourful spring flash."

Visitors to the exhibition will be treated to a sensory experience, with Ms Welch noting the show's "lovely spring colours" but also the smell that greets you when you walk into the room.

Judging the children’s categories, with over 100 entries, was Ireana Schwock of Eco Décor by Ireana who had to judge a category of paper plates where children had to use their creativity to make a flower presentation or a collage of different leaves and different materials, as well as judge the recycled paper category.

“It's always difficult to judge. And there's a lot of entries. Obviously, this year has been the most entries we've had which is fantastic to see so much involvement and children joining in,” she said.

“So, yes, it's been difficult.”

“Obviously, as a judge, you look for something that's different, something that stands out from the rest.”

“So I've had to see that and go with a bit of a different creation.”

She also noted that she was happy with a number of children that have joined, and she encouraged children to take up recycling.

The Spring Flower Show will take place this year from May 6 to 8.

The winners are:

Group A Judge Sally Welch

Category A1 Loli Torres

A2 Kym Chorlett

A3 Christine Ferrary

A4 Pat Pinero

A5 Pat Pinero

A6 Ann Balestrino

A7 Jean Penney

Group B Judge Ireana Schwock

Recycling category

1st Lauren Slater

2nd Hughie Doggerty SJLS

3rd Chloe Dalmedo SJLS

Paper plates category

1st William Caruana SJLS

2nd Eithan Danino SJLS

3rd Anna Gareze SJLS

Spring School Display

1st Prize Hebrew School

Runner-up St Paul's School