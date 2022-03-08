Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 8th Mar, 2022

Gibraltar football to show solidarity with Ukraine

By Stephen Ignacio
8th March 2022

The Gibraltar FA have announced that they will be launching a series of measures to express football’s solidarity with Ukraine.
“The whole of Gibraltar has been shocked by the terrible scenes of war that we are witnessing in Ukraine.
“As from this morning, the Gibraltar FA will be launching a series of measures to express the Gibraltarian football community’s solidarity with the Ukrainian people.
‘All the Gibraltar FA and Gibraltar National League imagery on social media will feature the colours of the Ukrainian flag until further notice and will feature a banner image with the message “Gibraltar Football Unites With Ukraine”.
“Starting with this evening’s matches, including the final match in the Women’s National League between Manchester 62 FC and Lions Gibraltar FC and the first Rock Cup Quarter Final tie between Mons Calpe SC and Europa FC, players will line up together behind a banner in the Ukrainian colours with the message “NO WAR”. After this week, the banner will be on permanent display at the Victoria Stadium.
“The Gibraltar FA and the Gibraltarian football community stands with Ukraine and with the Ukrainian people.”

