Sat 29th Feb, 2020

Gibraltar for Yes holds rally

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

By Priya Gulraj
29th February 2020

Chants of “home, safe, legal” could be heard along Main Street as Gibraltar for Yes campaigners marched to Casemates Square for a rally on Saturday morning. Scores of people held placards as speakers, including local lawyer Justine Picardo and Together Gibraltar leader, Marlene Hassan Nahon, urged people to vote “yes” in the abortion referendum on...

