Gibraltar for Yes holds rally
Chants of “home, safe, legal” could be heard along Main Street as Gibraltar for Yes campaigners marched to Casemates Square for a rally on Saturday morning. Scores of people held placards as speakers, including local lawyer Justine Picardo and Together Gibraltar leader, Marlene Hassan Nahon, urged people to vote “yes” in the abortion referendum on...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here