Gibraltar futsal arrive in Bosnia & Herzegovina ahead of their UEFA Futsal Euro Qualifiers which begin tomorrow.
Gibraltar’s National Futsal team have arrived in Bosnia & Herzegovina ahead of their UEFA Futsal Euro Qualifiers which begin tomorrow. Gibraltar have been drawn in Group A of the Preliminary Qualifiers in a group of 4 alongside Switzerland, Cyprus and Group A hosts Bosnia & Herzegovina. The matches are being held in the city of...
